Djebel Deauville move confirmed as snow follows rain at Maisons-Laffitte

Deauville will now host the Prix Imprudence and the Prix Djebel on April 8

France Galop have confirmed they will employ the contingency plan of moving the April 9 Guineas Trials meeting to Deauville after officials at Maisons-Laffitte were forced to give up the unequal struggle with the Parisian winter.

Up to 95 per cent of the track was under water at the end of January when heavy rain caused the Seine to overflow, the second time that Maisons-Laffitte had suffered flooding from the adjacent river in little more than six months.

The course has taken 226 millimetres of rain over the last ten weeks, while the start of the clean-up was delayed by last week's heavy snowfall.

The Prix Djebel and Prix Imprudence, traditionally the springboard used by French trainers with aspirations to run in the Newmarket Classics, will now be run over the straight seven furlongs at Deauville, while the Listed Prix Jacques Laffitte moves to Longchamp on April 11.

The track's opening fixture on March 29 has been transferred to Chantilly, while a further update about meetings for the rest of April is due on March 15.

For the best coverage of racing from around the globe, head to racingpost.com/news/international