Disney optimistic of a fairytale repeat on horse he has become close to

3.00 Sandown

Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup |Class 3 | 3m | 6yo+ |RUK

Sandown hosts many more valuable races than the Royal Artillery Gold Cup, but it is doubtful whether any winner last year received a warmer reception than that for Captain Guy Disney and Rathlin Rose after their historic defeat of Ardkilly Witness in this race last year.

Disney is an amputee, having lost his right leg below the knee when his vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in Helmand Province in 2009, and if what he went through then and in his subsequent rehabilitation was not ordeal enough, he had – unsurprisingly perhaps – faced another uphill task persuading the authorities that he was not a danger to either himself or others on horseback.



Disney's first ride back under rules in the same race two years earlier was emotional enough, but winning took it to another level. Remarkably, the pair did it again in the Grand Military Gold Cup.

Casting his mind back, Disney said: "It's amazing how quickly the year has gone by. It's just a shame you can't bottle that feeling I got 12 months ago, but it would be nice to be able to repeat it. I'm really looking forward to it. He's such a lovely horse to ride."

Captain Guy Disney and Rathlin Rose jumps the last fence in style on their way to an emotional success 12 months ago

Disney still loves the riding, but is busy in other areas too. He said: "I'm working on a project at the moment taking wounded veterans out to work with rangers in Africa, teaching them 'soft' skills like medical training, vehicle maintenance and so on.

"It works well, as that's more something for the summer months and I can spend more time on the riding in the winter. I'm loving it."

Disney fears this might be tougher than 2017 but would not swap Rathlin Rose. He said: "I think it's probably a better race than last year, and I fear Orbasa and Leo Luna in particular, but his course-and-distance form is a big plus and his jumping is good, David Pipe is having a good few winners, and there won't be many who can act in that ground.

"I thought his run at Chepstow in the Welsh National was amazing. That was a real slog and he wasn't miles off them at the finish. It will take some getting and I won't be going off hell for leather, as it's a long way from the bottom of the hill to the top at Sandown and we have to do it twice."

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Midnight Monty, used to dominate these military races as a rider.

He said: "He had a prep run at Market Rasen four weeks ago over two miles five and the longer trip should be ideal. We've gone with a younger and hopefully improving horse, and we get in there without a penalty.



"Our rider, Harry Wallace, has won it before and he's one of the best military riders around. He claims 7lb, whereas Paul Nicholls' horse Orbasa, for instance, has a penalty and his rider Jody Sole claims only 3lb."

Nicholls has a great record in this race, and Sole was in the saddle for his most recent wins with Gwanako and Cowards Close. Another bold show looks almost guaranteed, even if the ground might not be ideal.

Nicholls said: "Orbasa gets three miles, and the conditions of the race suit him quite well. We've had the race in mind for a while and he's very well. He's prefer better ground, but it's usually better on the chase course anyway."

Capt James Mawdon-Rogg takes over on Leo Luna, who got his head back in front at Plumpton last time under a never-say-die ride from Josh Moore.

Moore said: "He might not have looked an easy ride but he's one you could hunt around all day. Track and trip will suit him, because he'll stay and he'll keep galloping, so hopefully he'll have a chance."

Baffled by media spotlight but grateful to those who put him on stage

