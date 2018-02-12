Disko to miss Cheltenham Gold Cup due to stress fracture setback

Disko: will not be running in the Gold Cup, according to his trainer Noel Meade

Disko, as short as 16-1 for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, will not run in the race as he continues to recover from injury.

Not seen since winning a Grade 2 Chase at Down Royal last November, Meade had looked at running Disko over the Christmas period but a hock problem was identified which prevented the seven-year-old from competing.

Instead of going to Cheltenham next month, Disko could miss the rest of the season, although Meade raised the possibility the horse could run at the Punchestown festival.

Speaking on At The Races on Monday evening, the trainer said: "He won't run at Cheltenham. He won't be prepared in time, it's possible he might get back in time for Punchestown.

"It's a tiny, tiny stress fracture and it's taken a while. He's due another x-ray and we'll see how that goes."

