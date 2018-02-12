Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
News INJURY BLOW

Disko to miss Cheltenham Gold Cup due to stress fracture setback

Disko: will not be running in the Gold Cup, according to his trainer Noel Meade
Disko: will not be running in the Gold Cup, according to his trainer Noel Meade
Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1
By David Baxter

Disko, as short as 16-1 for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, will not run in the race as he continues to recover from injury.

Not seen since winning a Grade 2 Chase at Down Royal last November, Meade had looked at running Disko over the Christmas period but a hock problem was identified which prevented the seven-year-old from competing.

Instead of going to Cheltenham next month, Disko could miss the rest of the season, although Meade raised the possibility the horse could run at the Punchestown festival.

Speaking on At The Races on Monday evening, the trainer said: "He won't run at Cheltenham. He won't be prepared in time, it's possible he might get back in time for Punchestown.

"It's a tiny, tiny stress fracture and it's taken a while. He's due another x-ray and we'll see how that goes."

Read exclusive tipping, interviews and comment when you join Members’ Club Ultimate. Enjoy your first month free when you subscribe using promo code FREETRIAL. Find out more here

 

It's a tiny, tiny stress fracture and it's taken a while

Related stories

Another 10mm set to fall at Cheltenham with ground already heavy in places 'I'm a shoeaholic. I have more shoes than the horses in the yard' Power looks to Gold Cup hope Our Duke to make up for Sizing John blow Gold prospectors dig for victory amid a cloud of uncertainty Gold Cup hero Sizing John ruled out of Cheltenham Festival by Harrington Cheltenham Festival ace Noel Fehily excited about Our Duke's Gold prospects

Key data

Disko Noel Meade Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets