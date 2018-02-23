Derby fifth Humphrey Bogart launches his career over hurdles

Humphrey Bogart: the Derby fifth holds no Cheltenham entries, but is a fascinating recruit to hurdles

Humphrey Bogart, who finished fifth to Harzand in the 2016 Investec Derby, makes his long-awaited debut over hurdles in Kempton’s Grade 2 Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle.

Now with Nicky Henderson, the former Richard Hannon-trained five-year-old is returning from a long layoff with a tendon injury, and this will be his first outing since finishing fourth of five to Kings Fete in the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury in 2016.

The son of Tagula, who runs in the Chelsea Thoroughbreds colours, has been gelded since then, and reports of his early schooling – some of which was supervised by Henrietta Knight – were highly encouraging.



At one stage there was even speculation he would contest the Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next month, but he didn’t appear among the latest acceptors for that race.

Henderson said: “He was a very high-class horse on the Flat, but has been off a long time with an injury.

“He’s the most lovely horse, and seems to be enjoying himself. Kempton seems a good starting point for him.”

Humphrey Bogart, who is fitted with a hood for the first time, faces a serious test on his jumps debut against the likes of 141-rated Mont Des Avaloirs and Alan King’s Ballywood (135).

Interestingly, one of his nine rivals includes the Jamie Snowden-trained Carntop, who finished a half-length second to Humphrey Bogart in the 2016 Lingfield Derby Trial.

Carntop is also making his hurdling bow.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com