Dennis weighing up Aintree option for Welsh National third Final Nudge

Trainer David Dennis is among those anxiously awaiting the release of the £1 million Randox Health Grand National weights on Tuesday evening, in his case for Welsh Grand National third Final Nudge.

A seven-time winner, Final Nudge finished runner-up to Present Man in the Listed Badger Ales Trophy at Wincanton in November and was a close-up fifth under 11st 10lb at Sandown earlier this month.

Dennis said: "We want to keep our options open with Final Nudge and obviously races as valuable as the Grand National are very few and far between!"

Final Nudge has an official rating of 143, which was the lowest rating to gain a place in the final field of 40 for the 2017 Grand National.

Dennis continued: "It will be interesting to see what weight we get and whether we're likely to get in the race. It is going to be touch and go.

"Final Nudge has jumped much better this year than he did last season as a novice. He's got a lot more confident over his fences and has jumped very well on his last two starts at Chepstow and Sandown.

"I'd be hopeful he'd be good enough in the jumping department for Aintree ."

Final Nudge is entered in the Betfred Grand National Trial at Haydock this Saturday but Dennis added: "He won't go to Haydock. At the moment his next run is a toss up between the Kim Muir and the Midlands Grand National."