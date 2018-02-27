Racegoers Club supporting Racing Welfare for 2018

The ever-popular Racegoers Club has announced that Racing Welfare is to be its new official charity partner which will see the Club support the dedicated charity that provides guidance and help to racing’s workforce.

The partnership will see the Racegoers Club, the official supporters club for British racing fans, raise money for Racing Welfare through racecourse events and stable visits as well as donating prizes for auctions and raffles.

The Racegoers Club will also encourage it’s 4,000 strong membership to become a Friend of Racing Welfare and offer them with exciting volunteering opportunities at Racing Welfare events.

Caroline Davies, chairman of the Racegoers Club, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce this official partnership with Racing Welfare who do such important work throughout the sport.

"As the official supporters club for racing fans, partnering with Racing Welfare is a very natural move for us. We look forward to supporting them in lots of activities and hope that our widespread membership will also get involved through the many volunteering opportunities on offer.”

Dawn Goodfellow, chief executive at Racing Welfare, said: “Racing Welfare is very excited that the Racegoers Club has appointed us as their official charity partner.

"There is so much scope for us to work together to provide Club members with a deeper engagement in the sport they love, and to potentially generate new members through association with our fundraising events and activities."

Four in running to buy Hills Australia

William Hill have received four bids for their Australian business, according to reports from Australia, with the successful bidder expected to emerge this week.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) said bet365, Ladbrokes Coral, the Paddy Power-owned Sportsbet and local brand Crownbet were the four contenders, with the winner set to go into exclusive due diligence before the end of the week before taking on the business in March.

Hills' Australian business has been the subject of a strategic review as the operation struggled in the face of increased taxation and regulation.

The AFR said offers were believed to have been at about the A$200 million mark (approx £112m) which surprised analysts at Goodbody, who said in a note: "We were expecting a buyer to be willing to pay more of a strategic multiple for the business given the potential for synergies and scale as a means to mitigate tax headwinds."

Mind the gap

Mind Your Biscuits will go straight to the Dubai Golden Shaheen without a second prep race, trainer Chad Summers has decided.

An outing at Gulfstream Park had been in the pipeline but Meydan on March 31 will now be the five-year-old's next stop, for a $2 million race he won last year.

“Originally the plan was to get two preps into him,” said Summers. “But he ran kind of faster and harder than I thought when second at Gulfstream this month.

“That was a good tightener. He’s been knocking down the barn and doing well and I just thought it best we have a fresh horse for Dubai.”

March 20 is the shipping date for all the US horses heading to the Dubai World Cup meeting.



Ottesen joins Newbury

Keith Ottesen has been appointed as clerk of the course at Newbury, succeeding Richard Osgood, who leaves at the end of the year.

Ottesen, who is currently clerk at Chepstow and Ffos Las, joins Newbury in August and will shadow Osgood through the remaining fixtures in 2018 before taking over fully next year.

He said: "It is a really exciting time to be joining Newbury. As the redevelopment takes shape, I am looking forward to focusing on further developing its race programme to attract the best horses available.”

Newbury chief executive Julian Thick added: "We are delighted that Keith will be joining us in the summer.

"He brings with him a wealth of experience and we look forward to working with him to develop the race programme here as he has done so proficiently in his role as clerk at both Chepstow and Ffos Las.”

