Cup clues: punting pointers and trainer views for the day's big race

2.25 Sandown

Matchbook Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle | Grade 3 | 2m | 4yo + | ITV4/RUK

Punting Pointers

An Imperial Cup win on Fred Winter's Acquaint in 1977 was an early highlight of Nicky Henderson's brief career as an amateur rider, but success in the race as a trainer proved elusive until Dave's Dream won in 2009.

The stable has not had another winner since, but Fixe Le Kap went close when running London Prize to a length 12 months ago and Henderson fields two leading candidates this time in top weight Call Me Lord, who represents the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede partnership who had last year's runner-up, and ante-post favourite Whatswrongwithyou.

Ex-French Call Me Lord is two from two in Sandown handicaps, the second win coming on ground similarly testing to what can be expected here, while Whatswrongwithyou is an improving handicap debutant who bids for a hat-trick after two good novice wins.

Bonus Time

The traditional bonus paid to an Imperial Cup winner who goes on to score at next week's Cheltenham Festival – doubled to £100,000 by race sponsor Matchbook – has eluded all bar the Pipes, Martin having done the double with Olympian and Blowing Wind, and David with Gaspara.

The Pipes have won this nine times all told – Martin six and David three – and the stable has a strong representative here in Friday Night Light, on whom a visor replaces the cheekpieces he wore when chasing home Le Patriote at Ascot last time.

However, even with a penalty Friday Night Light might struggle to make the cut in either the County Hurdle or Martin Pipe since it's become increasingly hard to get into the Cheltenham handicaps.

Six others with entries in one or both of those races are Call Me Lord, Chti Balko, Whatswrongwithyou, Le Patriote, Huntsman Son and Master Of Irony – John Quinn certainly has one eye on the double with Master Of Irony, who has had a light season.

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Call Me Lord and Whatswrongwithyou

Call Me Lord has to go right-handed, so there are not a lot of options. He has a lot of weight but has won round Sandown twice. Whatswrongwithyou is a novice coming into a handicap, but he’s pretty professional and I think he knows enough. Both like soft ground.

Richard Newland, trainer of Le Patriote

I was very pleased with his win at Ascot and I've been happy with him since. I don't think the trip is a problem, as he has plenty of speed, and this has always been the target, but he's 8lb higher in a better race.

Alan King, trainer of Fidux

He had every chance when unseating his rider at the last at the course in November and was a good fourth back there next time. I hope the ground doesn’t get too bad and he seems in good order, fresh and well and not held up at all by the weather.

Evan Williams, trainer of Silver Streak

We fancied him big time for the Betfair Hurdle, even though he's Flat-bred and there was a little bit of worry about the ground, and I'm still not sure how he unseated. There's a little worry about the course here, as I think he likes a flat track, and that's why he's not entered at Cheltenham, but it's a nice prize and he's in good form.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Highway One O One

I think he's quite harshly handicapped on what he's achieved, but we've had this day in mind since Boxing Day and he's strengthened up for the break. He's working great and we've decided to go for this rather than the EBF Final because of the testing conditions.

John Quinn, trainer of Master Of Irony

He hasn't been out since that good run at Newbury in December but he'd have run at the big festival at Leopardstown but for travelling badly. He'll be fine here, as that was ferry problems, and I think he has a chance. If he were to win and come out the other end okay he's one who could run again next week, as he's had a light season.

Harry Whittington, trainer of Octagon

He steps back in trip and up in class after a career-best win at Sedgefield on Boxing Day, but the 9lb rise does look at bit harsh. He can be keen and we hope the strong pace will suit him, but it's a bit of a fact-finding mission and he'll need to improve again. He’s in good form and soft ground will suit.



David Pipe, trainer of Friday Night Light

He's done a fair bit of racing but seems to be improving still and has a good each-way chance. We are adding a visor to try to eke out a little bit more, and if he were to win we would declare him for the County Hurdle, although I don't think he'd get in, even with a penalty.

Kerry Lee, trainer of Gassin Golf

As I've said before, Gassin Golf wrote the excuse book, but he's been placed in two Imperial Cups and he's got a featherweight. He won't mind the ground and one day it might all just click for him again.

