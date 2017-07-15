Cumani treading familiar path to Sussex with El Vip

Serenada Roger Varian

Varian was able to survey his workers on both the Al Bahathri and the Limekilns from his vantage point close to the round gallop but had his binoculars firmly on this filly as she worked a mile on the turf. The daughter of Azamour had no luck in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and is to have her sights lowered for the Listed Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket next Saturday.

So Mi Dar John Gosden

Gosden pulled some of his top fillies out early to use the Al Bahathri Polytrack before the rest of the team went up the Limekilns long gallop. Gary Forster breezed last year's Musidora Stakes winner over five and a half furlongs as she nears her belated seasonal return, possibly in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on August 5.

Racing History Saeed Bin Suroor

The five-year-old has made only seven starts and has been on the missing list again since finishing second in a Group 1 in Munich last November, when Hawkbill was third. The son of Pivotal took a step closer to yet another comeback when matching strides with Red Galileo on the round gallop and does hold an entry in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later this month.



Veiled Secret Sir Mark Prescott

Prescott was away watching the bullfighting in Spain on Friday as his team took to the Al Bahathri under the supervision of his assistant William Butler. His little-used mobile phone will have been buzzing with the news of how the three-year-old excelled in his work under Ryan Powell. Typically, the son of Teofilo holds multiple entries next week.

El Vip Luca Cumani

Had little luck in running in the Royal Hunt Cup last time but found no such problems on the Limekilns long gallop, where he mixed it with Banksea and Rigoletto (Luke Morris). Despite finishing only 20th at Ascot, the four-year-old was beaten only just over seven lengths and holds an entry in the Betfred Mile at Goodwood next month, a race Cumani has farmed in the past.