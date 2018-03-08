Crucial information such as going news, market movers and punting pointers

The pieces continue to fall into place for next week's Cheltenham Festival and the return of Ruby Walsh at Thurles on Thursday is among the most significant.

Walsh, 11 times the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival, rides Lareena in the 2m maiden hurdle, his first ride since breaking his leg in a fall at Punchestown in November.

Of course there is plenty more besides the return of Walsh. There are jumps meeting at Wincanton and Carlisle, all-weather action at Southwell and Newcastle plus the six-day confirmations for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Throw in the declarations for Saturday's Matchbook Imperial Cup at Sandown and you have got quite a day. Good job we enjoy being busy.

Going report

Southwell (first race 2.00)

Standard

Wincanton (2.10)

Soft, heavy in places

Thurles (2.15)

Soft to heavy

Carlisle (2.20)

Heavy (soft in places on hurdles course)



Newcastle (5.45)

Standard

Market movers

2.30 Southwell - Chaucers Tale 11-2 (from 7-1)

3.25 Carlisle - Shanaway 9-1 (from 11-1)

5.20 Wincanton - One Night In Milan 11-4 (from 7-2)

What to read

Aidan Coleman will partner Unibet Champion Hurdle regular My Tent Or Yours next week, and believes you ignore him at your peril.

Coleman will be one of a number of jockeys chasing the leading rider title at the festival next week. Jon Lees analyses who is in with the best shot of lifting the award.

And after Talismanic earned his place on Dubai World Cup night, trainer Andre Fabre found himself talking about Jeremy Corbyn.

The best of Racing Post Sport

It has not been a happy few days if you are an Arsenal fan. The bad news is our experts feel AC Milan can compound the misery in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

There is also Premier League darts to look forward to. We preview the action in Leeds.

Final thought

Wednesday we lost Top Notch, Vroum Vroum Mag and Hunters Call from next week's Cheltenham Festival. Hopefully there will be no more dreams dashed before the start of the meeting.

