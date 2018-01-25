Breeders' Cup Derby and December move on BC board agenda

Radical ideas to expand the Breeders' Cup will be discussed by the organisation's board on Friday with the creation of a Derby race for three-year-olds and moving the Classic to a new date in December among the expected topics.

Although Breeders' Cup president Craig Fravel has declined to disclose the agenda the possibility of adding a 14th race, a three-year-old only contest which could be called the Breeders' Cup Derby, the scheduling of the two day fixture as well as future host sites are reported to be listed for discussion.

Among the most contentious is the timing of the meeting with some members believing a move to a mid-December date, away from the extremely popular college football, would help deliver a TV ratings boost, according to the Daily Racing Form.

Some want to go further with board member Bobby Flay, the celebrity chef and racehorse owner, said to be championing running the Classic separately on a later date to produce a showdown between Triple Crown series and Breeders' Cup Derby three-year-olds and older horses.

The 2018 Breeders' Cup returns to Churchill Downs in Louisville and among the established sites vying to host future fixtures is newcomer Laurel Park for whom a formal proposal had been submitted by the Maryland Jockey Club.

