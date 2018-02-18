Strong stayer Coolking out to reign at Lingfield for second year running

3.50 Lingfield

188Bet Bet Involved Surrey National Handicap Chase | Class 3 | 3m4f178y | 5yo+ 0-125 | ATR

The Surrey marathon is seldom anything other than a stamina-sapping event but last year's winner Coolking will have an extra furlong to contend with this time in a race run, as usual, on very testing ground.

Lingfield's jumps fixture last Tuesday was lost due to waterlogging and clerk of the course George Hill is just happy to be racing after conditions improved enough for the ground on Sunday to be described as heavy, soft in places.

"We had standing water on the track last week but that has gone now after a dry few days and we are looking forward to the resumption of jump racing at Lingfield," said Hill. "The ground will testing enough but we are good to go."

The form horse looks to be the Henry Daly-trained The Artful Cobbler, who has had only three runs over fences but is on a hat-trick following wins at Ludlow and Warwick.

Andrew Tinkler takes over on the Daly runner as regular partner Paddy Brennan switches to Petite Power, who has a rematch with the horse he finished fifth behind at Market Rasen on Boxing Day – Cyclop.

Cyclop has since been turned over Wincanton, where he was sent off joint-favourite, but may have been undone by the quagmire conditions that day.

Topweight Saint John Henry, who was pulled up behind Cyclop at Market Rasen, has made a habit of not finishing and has failed to complete on three of his four starts since scoring on his fencing introduction at Chepstow last October.

What they say

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Petite Power

He ran very well behind Cyclop at Market Rasen last time when he was going on at the finish and should be effective over this sort of trip. If he runs like he is at home at the moment he won't be a million miles away.

David Dennis, trainer of Cyclop

We're hopeful the trip and ground will suit him, and he stays very well, so all in all we are hopeful. His Wincanton run last time was satisfactory even though he flattened out at the end - the conditions were extreme that day.

Neil King, trainer of The Boss's Dream

He was a nice hurdler a couple of years ago and has taken his time to adapt to fences. He ran well over an inadequate trip a couple of starts ago at Huntingdon but I may have run him back a bit quick when he disappointed at Fakenham last time. He's been crying out for this sort of trip.

Charlie Mann, trainer of Morney Wing

He likes heavy ground and stays all day so we are optimistic of a good run. His second to Holly Bush Henry last time has worked out as the winner has won again since. He won't mind the ground.

Henry Daly, trainer of The Artful Cobbler

He's not a certainty to get the trip but looks as if he will given what we have seen in his last few races. He's done well to win two of only three starts over fences but he's going up the handicap as a result. He won't mind the ground and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Gary Moore, trainer of Coolking

He won it last year and we've had it in our minds to come back for quite a while. It looks a tougher race than last year but he likes a slog and hopefully can outstay them again.

