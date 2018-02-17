Confident Mullins believes Bapaume form makes him the one to beat in the Boyne

2.20 Navan

Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle | G2 | 2m5f | ATR

The last time Willie Mullins won this Grade 2 it was bliss for the bookies. It will be party time for the punters if he wins on Sunday.

On His Own was an unconsidered 10-1 outsider in 2012 - the stable second string with Paul Townend in the saddle - but he stayed on strongly to see off Si C'Etait Vrai. Thousand Stars, the 1-2 favourite for Mullins and Ruby Walsh, trailed in last of the six runners.



Mullins runs only one this time and that might be all he needs to hit the target. Bapaume is 10lb clear on official ratings and has to give only 5lb to main market rival Diamond Cauchois. It is no wonder the champion trainer is confident.

He said: "The race has cut up to only four runners and Bapaume looks to have an excellent chance.

"He finished in rear in the Irish Champion Hurdle last time but is the clear pick on ratings and his previous run at Leopardstown in December, where he ran third behind Apple's Jade and Supasundae in a Grade 1 over three miles, gives him strong claims.

"The step up from two miles to two miles five furlongs should suit him well."



Gordon Elliott was successful 12 months ago with Sutton Place and his best chance of a repeat success looks to be with Diamond Cauchois, although he also runs the out-of-form Lieutenant Colonel.

The trainer said: "It doesn't look a strong renewal of the race so we'd be hopeful Diamond Cauchois will run well. He seems in good form at home and his last few runs have been very positive. He should go well.

"Lieutenant Colonel has been very disappointing for a while and it might just be that his best days are behind him. He looks up against it."

The four-runner field is completed by 13-year-old Maggio, who is best known for his chasing exploits and, with a hurdle rating of just 120, looks to have it all to do to lower the colours of Bapaume and Diamond Cauchois.

