Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cheltenham 2018 STAR TRANSFER

Cheveley Park's Thompsons swoop to buy back Triumph fancy Redicean

Redicean pings a flight on his way to winning the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle
Redicean pings a flight on his way to winning the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle
Alan Crowhurst
1 of 1
By Lee Mottershead

They bred him, sold him and have now bought him back, with Cheveley Park Stud's Patricia and David Thompson hoping a late swoop for star juvenile Redicean will be rewarded with victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

The Thompsons paired Medicean and Red Halo, the product of their union being Redicean, who was initially sold for 50,000gns but no doubt cost much more to reacquire having landed all three of his Kempton jumps outings this winter for Alan King.

So impressive was Redicean in last month's Adonis Hurdle that he is now challenging long-time ante-post market leader Apple's Shakira for Triumph favouritism.

Indeed, only a handful of firms are still prepared to offer 9-2 about Wayne Hutchinson's mount, who will carry the Patricia Thompson silks made famous when Party Politics won her the 1992 Grand National just days after she bought the giant stayer.

Cheveley Park managing director Chris Richardson confirmed Redicean's purchase from Apple Tree Stud, and said: "Mr and Mrs Thompson have bought a few horses to run in the Grand National over the years and this really follows on from that. They hope to expand the number of horses they have in National Hunt and they're both looking forward to being at Cheltenham to watch Redicean run.

Patricia Thompson of Cheveley Park Stud after Certificate had won the Goodwood Revival StakesGoodwood 27.8.16 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Patricia Thompson will have her colours carried by Redicean in the Triumph Hurdle
Edward Whitaker

"Redicean is a horse we bred, so we have followed his progress closely. He has been impressive in all three of his jumps outings at Kempton, so Mrs Thompson decided she would try to buy him."

Writing in his Racing Post Weekender column, King said: "I'm delighted to have the Thompsons back in the yard as I trained for them when I first started and I particularly remember their Solo Mio going down narrowly to the great Baracouda in the National Spirit Hurdle."

Asked who Cheveley Park's next jumps recruit might be, Richardson added: "With Mr and Mrs Thompson you never quite know – that's the wonderful thing about them. There are no active plans to buy any particular jumpers at the moment, but they enjoy every aspect of the sport, so I'm always waiting for the phone to ring!"

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com

 

 

He is a horse we bred, so we have followed his progress closely

Related stories

Cheltenham Festival 2018: your questions answered by Tom Segal Four Flat breds who could make their mark at the home of jump racing Double joy for Labaik team after quirky character wins festival opener 109-year-old Ralph Hoare shows you're never too old to come to the festival Five things we learned about Cheltenham during the week before the festival Cheltenham ground is a long way from desperate says upbeat Henderson

Key data

Alan King CHELTENHAM Mrs David Thompson Cheveley Park Stud JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) Redicean
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets