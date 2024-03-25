Cheltenham Festival winner Sine Nomine being aimed at the Scottish Grand National

After scoring an emotional success at Cheltenham in the race known as the amateurs' Gold Cup, John Dawson and Sine Nomine are set to have a crack at one of the most prestigious handicaps of the season in the £200,000 Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr on April 20.

The eight-year-old won the Festival Hunters' Chase this month, 22 years after her trainer Fiona Needham won the same race as a jockey on Last Option .

But the mare bought for £2,400 is now poised to switch to handicap company and step up to 4m in Scotland's richest jumps race.

"Plan A is an entry in the Scottish Grand National," said Needham, whose father Robin Tate owns Sine Nomine and who is also clerk of the course at Catterick. "I think she'll stay the trip."

Dawson was handed a 14-day ban for overuse of the whip at Cheltenham, but is free to ride at Ayr and Needham hopes the jockey – who is 6ft 3in – will be able to make the weight.

She said: "Sine Nomine is rated 133 after Cheltenham and looking at the last few years she should get in on around ten and a half stone at Ayr, and I think John could do the weight.

Fiona Needham: "Plan A is the Scottish Grand National" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It might be bonkers and when we see the entries we might think we'll go the other route: back to Cheltenham and then the Horse & Hound Cup at Stratford.

"But it's something my dad's quite keen on. We ran Last Option in it years ago and he was fourth and sixth. Because she travels so well I think she'll stay, but it will depend on the ground. Good to soft would be fine, but I wouldn't want it to be quick."

Reflecting on Dawson's ban, which does not apply on April 20 as there is no amateur race that day, Needham said: "Rules are rules, but I honestly didn't think John gave her a hard race and she came out of it bouncing.

"She's fine and in good heart. She knocked herself in the race, but that's fine and she's back in steady work now."

The Cheltenham Festival was feted by some of her fans on a ride out on Sunday morning.

"We were at a farmyard where they have a tearooms and they all came out and said 'well done'," said Needham.

"Sine Nomine is a princess, she knows she's a star and she just stood there while they were all taking photos of her!"

Once they have run in a hunter chase, a horse under the care of a licensed trainer is not allowed in any other sort of chase that season, but Sine Nomine is eligible for the Scottish National because Needham is a permit-holder.

