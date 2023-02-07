'I would advise you to take the 12-1 now' - five Cheltenham pointers from the weekend

There were no shortage of clues for Cheltenham at the Dublin Racing Festival over the weekend and our Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings has found five who could have a big say next month . . .

The handicapper has reacted by nudging Absolute Notions up 7lb to a mark of 138 following his fine effort in the Nathaniel Lacy Solicitors-sponsored Novice Hurdle which opened the Dublin Racing Festival and, while he could be better over three miles in time, he must be a Martin Pipe contender now.

He is only five and perhaps a slog in the Albert Bartlett might not be the best thing for him at this early stage of his education.

The long run between the second-last and the last on the new course at Cheltenham could really play to his strengths over 2m4f and it is always one of the most truly-run contests of the entire week. You need to stay and he certainly will.

The double-figure prices for the Martin Pipe have all been snapped up but even the 8-1 available with bet365 seems reasonable value to me.

Touched odds-on in-running on Betfair during the Scilly Isles at Sandown on Saturday before being outstayed and outclassed by Gerri Colombe, but there could prove to be no shame in that whatsoever.

The more I see of Balco Coastal the bigger fan I become, and his jumping is a sight for sore eyes.

I'm not sure he has the class to win a Turners, especially one which contains Mighty Potter, but I certainly do think he is capable of landing the Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate off a mark in the 140s and I would advise you to take the 12-1 currently available with Unibet.

Balco Coastal (left) chased home Gerri Colombe Credit: Mark Cranham

There was always a suspicion 2m around Leopardstown would be a bit sharp for Inthepocket in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle and so it proved. He didn't have the gears of Il Etait Temps but he still went up in my estimations.

I loved the way he travelled through the race and a mistake two-out cost him valuable momentum. He still was the best of the rest and kept galloping on for second.

The Grade 2 winner has gone up to a mark of 141 but he would be a big player in the Coral Cup off that if that is where connections decided to go. The Martin Pipe is an alternative too. His best days are ahead of him, that's for sure, and no matter where he goes at the festival I will be throwing a few quid on him.

It looked to me like Third Time Lucki turned into a man at Sandown on Saturday.

Kielan Woods gave the strong-travelling eight-year-old a glorious ride to win the 1m7½f handicap chase at Sandown. He cuddled him into contention and before he knew it he was in front.

He still had time to chuck it away but he stuck his neck out and fended off Fast Buck by a length. That win would have done his confidence the world of good.

There is a theory out there that he needed a flat track but he has already won twice on the old course at Cheltenham as a novice, posting RPRs of 156 and 153 in the process.

If he gets into the Grand Annual off a mark less than 150, the way he jumps and travels would make him a leading player. I doubt he will be as big as 12-1 on the day.

The way Fun Fun Fun came back on the bridle turning for home in the Grade 2 mares' bumper which concluded the Dublin Racing Festival means she must be a bit special.

She coasted clear of last year's winner Lily Du Berlais and you would imagine there is tonnes of improvement to come.

She would get a nice mares' allowance in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, something Fayonagh and Relegate exploited in 2017 and 2018, and it could happen in 2023 as well.

She is very much the dark one in the bumper now and I think the 8-1 still available with Coral is too big with Willie Mullins keen to have a crack at the contest.

