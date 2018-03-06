Cheltenham breaks new ground with air ambulance on site for festival

Cheltenham: an air ambulance will be on site for all four days

An air ambulance is set to be based at Prestbury Park all week for the Cheltenham Festival in order to respond immediately to any emergencies at the course.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity will have a presence at the four-day meeting when gates open on Tuesday with a H135 air ambulance situated on the infield of the course as part of an ongoing partnership with Cheltenham and the Jockey Club.

Clerk of the course Simon Claisse said: “I am delighted that we are to work once again with the Midlands Air Ambulance as they provide a service both to us and the wider equine community. They will have a dedicated helicopter position on site in order to ensure a patient can be transferred to hospital without delay.”

Jason Levy, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “As an emergency pre-hospital service, we take the welfare of jockeys and horse riders very seriously, and on average airlift a horse rider every four days."

In addition to the helicopter being present at the four-day meeting, the charity team will be situated by the course's north entrance where there will be a helicopter simulator pod, giving visitors the chance to fly the aircraft, merchandise for sale and the charity’s exhibition unit demonstrating the vital work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

