Nayati on course for Triumph after taking advantage of final-flight chaos

Nayati, was travelling nicely just behind the freewheeling leader Harmonise, but a mistake at the third-last halted his momentum, and at the top of the home straight he looked likely to finish fourth.

Harmonise looked in danger of blowing herself out having been enthusiastic in front, but she was headed only near the last by Et Moi Alors, who then came down at the final flight.

His fall hampered Harmonise and she also fell, although both horses did get to their feet and appeared unscathed. With that pair out of the race, victory looked like it would go to Oistrakh Le Noir who had been a fair way back in third.

However, Ben Pauling's runner tired on the soft ground on the run to the line, and with the aid of the stands' rail, Nayati came through to score for Wayne Hutchinson and favourite backers at 8-11.

Bookmakers eased Nayati for the Triumph Hurdle and he can now be backed at 50-1 for the Cheltenham Festival race.

Winner all right: a muddy Wayne Hutchinson is led back in on fortunate winner Nayati

Hutchinson felt the Triumph might be flying too high following victory, and said: "That was a bit disappointing, but he still showed a great attitude and it was hopefully the ground that was to blame. The mistake three out finished him but there was no hiding place and he was already on his head, which is why he made that mistake.

"He'll have to step up in class now as he'll have a double penalty, but I do think he'll be better on better ground. He's probably a bit below Triumph Hurdle standard, though, and might be more a Fred Winter type."

Josh Moore was aboard Et Moi Alors for father Gary, and said: "The horse is fine. He got to the front and it felt like he would have kept going."

Harmonise took longer to get to her feet after coming down, and her jockey, Marc Goldstein, said: "She got up all right. She was just winded after that. It was all slow motion, but they were two tired horses going into the last. He can't move out of the way at that stage.

"But she's up and hopefully we have a nice little horse on her hands. She was free enough over the first two or three and to be still raising a challenge over the last she has run a blinder, win or lose."