Celebration time for Felix de Giles and many others
Art Sherman 81
Trainer of California Chrome
Bruce Headley 84
Trainer of Bertrando & Kona Gold
Sam Boulmetis 91
US Hall of Fame jockey
Sylvain Guillot 47
Rider of Fort Wood & Dernier Empereur
Felix de Giles 29
Rider of Andytown & Sound Accord
Philip Hewitt 74
Rider of Pride Of Ivanhoe
Werner Glanz 58
Trainer of Floriot
Sarah Williams 61
Trainer of Country Lad & Holland Park
Jim Boyle 45
Trainer of Idle Power & Press The Button
Justin Wadham 66
Member of the ROA board
Nick Nugent 51
Goffs director of sales
Steve Ibberson 63
Director of bet365
Craig Singer 71
Owner of Cairn Rouge
Stephen Barrow 52
Joint-owner of Reckless Abandon & Tis Marvellous
Andrew Ager 44
Historian & author