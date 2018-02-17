Celebration time for Felix de Giles and many others

Art Sherman 81

Trainer of California Chrome



Bruce Headley 84

Trainer of Bertrando & Kona Gold



Sam Boulmetis 91

US Hall of Fame jockey



Sylvain Guillot 47

Rider of Fort Wood & Dernier Empereur



Felix de Giles 29

Rider of Andytown & Sound Accord



Philip Hewitt 74

Rider of Pride Of Ivanhoe



Werner Glanz 58

Trainer of Floriot



Sarah Williams 61

Trainer of Country Lad & Holland Park



Jim Boyle 45

Trainer of Idle Power & Press The Button



Justin Wadham 66

Member of the ROA board



Nick Nugent 51

Goffs director of sales



Steve Ibberson 63

Director of bet365



Craig Singer 71

Owner of Cairn Rouge



Stephen Barrow 52

Joint-owner of Reckless Abandon & Tis Marvellous



Andrew Ager 44

Historian & author