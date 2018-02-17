Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Celebration time for Felix de Giles and many others

Felix de Giles: jockey is 29 today
1 of 1

Art Sherman 81
Trainer of California Chrome 

Bruce Headley 84
Trainer of Bertrando & Kona Gold 

Sam Boulmetis 91
US Hall of Fame jockey 

Sylvain Guillot 47
Rider of Fort Wood & Dernier Empereur 

Felix de Giles 29
Rider of Andytown & Sound Accord 

Philip Hewitt 74
Rider of Pride Of Ivanhoe 

Werner Glanz 58
Trainer of Floriot 

Sarah Williams 61
Trainer of Country Lad & Holland Park 

Jim Boyle 45
Trainer of Idle Power & Press The Button 

Justin Wadham 66
Member of the ROA board 

Nick Nugent 51
Goffs director of sales 

Steve Ibberson 63
Director of bet365 

Craig Singer 71
Owner of Cairn Rouge 

Stephen Barrow 52
Joint-owner of Reckless Abandon & Tis Marvellous 

Andrew Ager 44
Historian & author

