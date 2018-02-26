Four courses cancel and more under threat as cold snap bites

Plenty of snow is expected across the country as the cold snap bites

The weather front nicknamed the 'Beast from the East' got its claws stuck into this week's jumps programme, with Leicester, Market Rasen, Taunton and Wincanton cancelling meetings while Catterick and Chelmsford face morning inspections on Tuesday after sub-freezing temperatures swept Britain.

Leicester's Tuesday card was called off early on Monday morning with the track frozen, while an 8am check has been scheduled for Catterick following an initial look at Monday lunchtime.

The track was raceable, with an official going description of good to soft, good in places, but snow is forecast, coupled with low overnight temperatures.

Clerk of the course Fiona Needham said: "We're fine, we had a couple of flurries of snow this [Monday] morning but then the sun came out and it was glorious.

"We could get up to an inch of snow overnight, with temperatures of around -2C. We'll have to wait and see."

A local amber weather warning for snow near Chelmsford has resulted in officials calling an inspection at the all-weather track for 8am on Tuesday.

Should Catterick fail its inspection, it will be a blank day of jumps racing in Britain and Ireland. Lingfield hosts an all-weather meeting.

Market Rasen's meeting on Wednesday failed to pass an inspection at 3pm on Monday with the track frozen in places, with Wincanton cancelling earlier in the day. Musselburgh's meeting is subject to an 8.30am inspection on Tuesday.

Frozen ground also claimed Taunton's card for Thursday.

