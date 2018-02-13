Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
News KINGWELL HURDLE

Call Me Lord to put Champion credentials on line

Call Me Lord: steps up to Grade 2 company from handicaps
Call Me Lord: steps up to Grade 2 company from handicaps
Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)
1 of 1
By Richard Birch

Call Me Lord, likely to start a warm favourite for Saturday’s Grade 2 Betway Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton, has pleased connections since his impressive victory under top weight in a Sandown handicap last month and is ready to take the next step in his career.

Nicky Henderson's five-year-old was mentioned as a potential Unibet Champion Hurdle contender following that heavy ground success under 11st 12lb off a mark of 143, and he will be given the opportunity to test his credentials for that race this weekend.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to Call Me Lord's owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said on Tuesday: “Wincanton has been the plan since he last ran. Nicky is happy with him and we’ll make a decision about the Champion Hurdle afterwards. He also has the County Hurdle option.”

Bromley, who also reported that Bristol De Mai is likely to sidestep Cheltenham and make his next appearance in Aintree’s Grade 1 Betway Bowl, added: “The Kingwell looks like being a proper test for Call Me Lord, with the likes of Elgin and Ch’Tibello in there.

“Having said that, I don’t think Buveur D’Air will be quaking in his boots just yet!”

Call Me Lord generally hardened in the Kingwell market on Wednesday, and is quoted at 6-5 by the sponsor.

The Nick Williams-trained Flying Tiger, a 12-1 shot with most bookmakers for Saturday's Grade 2, was reported “in good form” by Lizzie Kelly, with the Randox Health County Hurdle nominated as his Cheltenham target. 

Read exclusive tipping, interviews and comment when you join Members’ Club Ultimate. Enjoy your first month free when you subscribe using promo code FREETRIAL. Find out more here

 

We’ll make a decision about the Champion Hurdle afterwards. He also has the County Hurdle option

Related stories

Mr Antolini survives inquiry to claim prize in battling style Cup clues: punting pointers and trainer views for the day's big race Newland wary of unexposed novices as he targets second Cup with Le Patriote Imperial Cup: the best bets, bonus hunters and potential headline makers

Key data

Call Me Lord Betway Kingwell Hurdle (Grade 2)
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets