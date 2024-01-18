Strong US and domestic performances drive positive end-of-year results for Flutter

Flutter has reported a 24 per cent growth in revenues for 2023, with its main US brand Fan Duel maintaining its number one position in the country's rapidly developing gambling market.

Flutter's share price was up by more than nine per cent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange as traders reacted favourably to the results.

The US sportsbook sector as a whole was hit by a series of customer-friendly results – notably in the NFL during November – but Flutter continues to carry substantial momentum as it prepares to launch its secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange at the end of January.

The US business reported a 33 per cent increase in average monthly players for the fourth quarter, while sportsbook stakes and gaming revenue rose by 53 per cent and 49 per cent respectively. Flutter puts Fan Duel's gross revenue market share in the US at 43 per cent, while it is the number two online casino brand.

Britain and Ireland also performed well, posting a 19 per cent growth year-on-year for the final three months of the year – online was up 21 per cent whereas retail only ticked up by six points – figures which helped boost full-year revenue by 15 per cent.

Flutter chief executive officer Peter Jackson described the non-US parts of the business as performing "in line with expectations."

Jackson said: "The Group traded well in Q4 underpinned by our leading local brands supported by global Flutter Edge advantages. In the US, FanDuel consolidated its sports leadership position during the peak quarter for sporting activity, while FanDuel Casino went from strength to strength.

Peter Jackson: "I am looking forward to 2024 and to continue delivering growth"

"While sports results were very customer friendly, particularly on the NFL in November, the underlying momentum in the business remains very strong heading into 2024. Outside of the US, the quarter traded in line with expectations, with continued strong momentum in the UK&I supported by recent product enhancements and International growth driven by our 'Consolidate and Invest' markets."

Jackson highlighted the importance of the company's New York listing – subject to final approval by US authorities – adding: "We are very excited that the addition of a US Flutter listing is now just days away. This is a pivotal moment for the Group as we make Flutter more accessible to US-based investors and gain access to deeper capital markets.

"I'm looking forward to 2024 and further building on the momentum within the Group to continue delivering growth."

Market analysts Davy also described the non-US results as "in line with expectations," while praising the US business for its "strong underlying momentum."

Flutter's unaudited earnings for the year were £9.514 billion, which signalled growth of 24 per cent on the 2022 figure of £7.693bn.

