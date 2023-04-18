Entain enjoys strong start to 2023 with record numbers of active customers

The parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral has enjoyed a good start to 2023 according to a trading update published on Tuesday, reporting a record number of active customers in the first quarter of the year.

Entain said group net gaming revenue (NGR) for the first three months of 2023 was up 15 per cent, driven by a strong performance in both online and in retail.

Online NGR rose by 16 per cent, in line with expectations, with active customers 19 per cent higher than the previous year. Retail NGR was up 14 per cent.

Entain's US joint venture BetMGM recorded first quarter NGR of around $470 million (approx £379m/€429m), up by 76 per cent and in line with guidance for the full year of $1.8-$2 billion.

The company said BetMGM had a 17 per cent share in the sports betting and iGaming markets where it operates and was on track to become profitable in the second half of 2023.

Chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen said: "2023 is off to a strong start, with continuing underlying momentum across our operations around the world. We are delivering both financially and strategically, with a record number of active customers enjoying our products, and we are executing on growth opportunities to further diversify and expand across regulated markets.

"In the US, BetMGM continues to grow in line with expectations and enjoyed a successful quarter which included the Super Bowl and March Madness.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident that our customer focus, diversification and proven ability to grow organically and through M&A will enable us to demonstrate further progress against our strategy.”

