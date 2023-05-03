Flutter reports strong start to 2023 with major growth in the US a driving factor

Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet, has reported a strong start to 2023 in its first quarter trading update, in part driven by major growth in the US.

The group also reported strong results in the UK and Ireland. Flutter recorded revenues of £608 million across online and retail in the UK and Ireland in the first quarter, up 17 per cent year-on-year, while chief executive Peter Jackson welcomed the publication of the gambling white paper by the British government last week.

Total revenue for the group was £2.41 billion in the first quarter, up from £1.56bn in the same period in 2022, while average customers per month was up 30 per cent to 12.3 million.

In the US, revenue of £908m amounted to an increase of 92 per cent on the same period last year, with Jackson stating Flutter's FanDuel business had been established as the "clear market leader" for the sports betting market. The positive bulletin comes after the group received "overwhelming support" for a second listing in the US last week.

However, Flutter reported performance to be down in Australia with revenue of £289m amounting to a drop of four per cent on the first quarter of 2022.

Jackson said: "The group delivered a very strong Q1 performance with pro forma revenue growth of 29 per cent achieved through continued execution against the group's strategic priorities.

"In the US, the combination of the FanDuel advantage and the Flutter edge drove further market share gains. We added over 1.5m customers in the quarter and we remain the clear market leader. Our US sports betting handle of $10.9bn represented almost 60 per cent of the group's total sportsbook stakes.

"In the UK, the publication of the white paper has vindicated the proactive actions we have taken to further embed safer gambling across our organisation through our Play Well strategy. The changes will bring consistency to safer gambling protections for customers and make responsible play a priority across all operators, which we strongly support."

Flutter's share price opened at 15,850p on Wednesday.

