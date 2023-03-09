Affordability checks a 'headwind' for Entain as annual results released

The parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral highlighted the ongoing impact of affordability checks on business as it unveiled its annual results on Thursday.

In a review of the year, Entain chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen said 2022 had produced strong progress "despite facing some headwinds", and noted that the group had absorbed responsible gambling initiatives and impacts from changes in regulation.

She added: "This has been particularly evident in the UK with the implementation of regulator-enforced affordability checks, which created a headwind of approximately ten per cent on UK online revenues in 2022, with ongoing impacts expected in 2023."

Entain's group net gaming revenue was up 12 per cent in the year at £4.35 billion but online NGR was down one per cent.

Underlying online NGR growth was around three per cent excluding impacts including regulatory changes in the UK.

Retail NGR was up 66 per cent, while Entain's US joint venture BetMGM was said to be on track to become profitable in the second half of this year having produced NGR of $1.44bn – up 71 per cent year-on-year – in 2022.

Group underlying earnings rose by 13 per cent to £993 million, towards the top of the guidance range, although online underlying earnings were down eight per cent at £828m.

Nygaard-Andersen said: "We made excellent financial, operational and strategic progress during 2022, and took significant strides towards our goal of being the global leader in betting, gaming and interactive entertainment."

She added: "We have a business model that is truly diversified across more than 40 territories, a platform that gives us demonstrable competitive advantages, and a total commitment to providing our ever-broadening customer base with a safe environment in which to enjoy our products and services.

"These factors, combined with the strong underlying momentum across our business, mean that we continue to look to the future with confidence."

Entain's share price was down 3.38 per cent at 1,345p on Thursday morning.

