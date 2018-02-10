Burning Ambition bidding to seal his place in the Cheltenham Foxhunter

Burning Ambition: aiming to qualify for the Foxhunter at Cheltenham

Pierce Power is beginning to get excited, and why wouldn't he? His Burning Ambition has progressed from winning point-to-points easily to running out a convincing winner of a hunter chase at Limerick over the Christmas.

Those performances have left Power dreaming of the Cheltenham Festival and he is hopeful the seven-year-old can book his St James's Place Foxhunter place with a prominent display in the hunter chase (3.45) at Punchestown on Sunday.

Power said: "Everything that we've asked of him he's answered us well and hopefully he'll continue to progress.

"It won't be easy taking on a former Grade 1 winner in Gilgamboa and My Murphy, who won the Thyestes a couple of seasons ago.

"But we've got the Foxhunter at Cheltenham in mind for Burning Ambition and we hope he can book his ticket to the festival with a good run."

Gilgamboa will be a tough nut to crack. His best day on a racecourse came when winning the Grade 1 Ryanair Novice Chase at the 2015 Fairyhouse Easter festival, but he had to wait until going hunter chasing this season to register another success.

Gilgamboa won at Down Royal over Christmas and followed up with a fine display at Thurles last month.

Trainer Enda Bolger believes there is more to come from the ten-year-old and said: "We all know that Gilgamboa is not going to Cheltenham, so we decided that we’d keep him to this discipline and work around the Aintree Grand National.

“He’s in great form and has come on again from his win at Thurles. He loves soft ground and hopefully he’ll run another big race.”

Foxhunter Chase, March 16

Ladbrokes: 6 Burning Ambition, Wonderful Charm, 7 Foxrock, 10 Caid Du Berlais, Pacha Du Polder, 12 bar

Kitchen sink assault

Josies Orders: one of five runners for Enda Bolger in the opening race at Punchestown

Enda Bolger runs five – Auvergnat, Cantlow, Josies Orders, Blue Templar and My Hometown – in the opening PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase (1.40), a race he has won six times since 2007.

He joked on Saturday: "There won't be a horse left at home in the yard tomorrow – we're throwing the kitchen sink at it!"

He added: “Auvergnat, Cantlow and Josies Orders are our main ones. My Hometown would prefer nicer ground and hopefully Blue Templar runs well. If one of them wins I’d be delighted.”

