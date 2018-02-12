Bryony Frost in line for pair of starring roles at Ascot on Saturday

Frost and Nicholls with Black Corton after their Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase victory at Kempton on Boxing Day

Conditional-of-the-moment Bryony Frost is in line for arguably her biggest date at Ascot on Saturday when she could ride Frodon in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase.

Responsible for helping light up the jumps season thanks to her style in the saddle and charisma on camera, Frost has been confirmed for Black Corton in the Sodexo Reynoldstown Novices' Chase on the same card, and Paul Nicholls suggested she could also partner Frodon in the weekend's biggest race, which is worth £150,000.

Frost, 22, got a fine tune out of Paul Vogt's six-year-old in a valuable handicap at Cheltenham last month and memories of that could persuade connections to maintain the partnership.

"Paul's away at the moment and there are three meetings on Saturday, so we'll have a look," said the trainer.

"I've got Cliffs Of Dover down at Wincanton, which Harry Cobden has always ridden, and others up at Haydock.

"I need to speak to Paul and see what he wants to do and what Sam Twiston-Davies has got elsewhere, but it's quite possible Bryony will ride.

"Frodon ran really well for her last time, but she's won on him, Sam's won on him and Harry's won on him. They've all done well on him, but he did go particularly well for her last year, so she probably deserves to ride him. She's obviously in line to ride."

Bryony Frost returns on Frodon after victory for the pair at Cheltenham at the end of January

Frost, who celebrated Grade 1 glory on Black Corton in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas, is relishing the prospect of a starring role at Ascot.

"I keep getting lucky and Paul keeps putting me on these marvellous horses, so roll on Saturday," she said at Nicholls' Ditcheat yard on Monday before heading to Plumpton for one ride.

"I've got Black Corton so I know I've got a good partner there, and it'd be a privilege to be back on Frodon, but we'll see what happens and take it a step at a time.

"We're asking bigger questions of Frodon. Can he answer them? Saturday will tell us, but he was impressive at Cheltenham and you can't ignore that."



Nicholls has won the Ascot Chase three times, including with the legendary Kauto Star in 2008, and Frodon's chances of making taking his tally to four are rated 8-1 with the sponsor, who have Top Notch as 9-4 favourite, with Coney Island a 5-2 shot.

Waiting Patiently is 11-4 and dual-winner Cue Card 7-1 in what is shaping up to be a tremendous race.

"Frodon's last performance was awesome and you don't see many horses come up the Cheltenham hill on that ground like he did," said Nicholls. "However, that was a handicap and this weekend is a Grade 1, but he deserves to take his chance.

"It's a good race, a hell of race, but we've just got to hope he keeps progressing and if he runs like he did the other day, and that wasn't a fluke, it puts him in the mix."

RSA Chase hope Black Corton has made huge strides from being, in Nicholls' words, a summer jumper, to a horse who has won seven of his nine starts this term.

How he works on Thursday will determine if he lines up in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown, which Nicholls has won with Gungadu and Rocky Creek.

"I think he's surprised everybody hasn't he?" added Frost. "He's awesome. When I turned conditional Paul and the owners were keen to get me off on the right foot and it just so happened the little horse I got legged up on at Worcester was Black Corton.

"I don't know why we get on, we just do. I sat on him this morning and he feels great. He's in good shape."

