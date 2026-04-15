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Zavateri set to lay down Classic credentials in red-hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury on Saturday
Eve Johnson Houghton is excited to embark on a Classic campaign with Zavateri, and hopes he can continue climbing the ladder as he makes his seasonal reappearance at Newbury on Saturday.
The son of Without Parole won four of his five outings as a juvenile, including when beating Gstaad in the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh, and his only defeat came at the end of a busy season in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
Zavateri is a general 25-1 shot for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2, and he is set to line up in the Group 3 Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (2.00), one of the key trials for the first Classic of the season.
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