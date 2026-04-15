Zavateri set to lay down Classic credentials in red-hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury on Saturday

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Eve Johnson Houghton is excited to embark on a Classic campaign with Zavateri , and hopes he can continue climbing the ladder as he makes his seasonal reappearance at Newbury on Saturday.

The son of Without Parole won four of his five outings as a juvenile, including when beating Gstaad in the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh, and his only defeat came at the end of a busy season in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

Zavateri is a general 25-1 shot for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2, and he is set to line up in the Group 3 Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (2.00 ), one of the key trials for the first Classic of the season.