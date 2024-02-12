You Wear It Well to run at Haydock on Saturday as Jamie Snowden mulls Cheltenham handicap entry for star mare

Jamie Snowden is eyeing a drama free preparation to the Cheltenham Festival with stable star You Wear It Well after the Listed Mares' Hurdle from Warwick's cancelled Premier raceday was saved.

The race will form part of Virgin Bet Grand National Trial day at Haydock on Saturday, and will be run over 2m3f for the same prize-money of £30,000 it had originally been scheduled for at Warwick. That fixture last Saturday was cancelled due to waterlogging when heavy rain caused disruption to meetings across Britain and Ireland.

"It's great that the BHA has saved it, and it's all credit to them," said Snowden. "I know they, alongside the Jockey Club and Levy Board, tried to reschedule the Sandown one last month but for whatever reason it could unfortunately not be saved, so it's a huge credit that they've seen this one through.

"These races are imperative for keeping the good quality fillies and mares in training and are vital to the programme book. It's a shame some of the programme was lost earlier this year, but when we're able to salvage races like this it then isn't the be all and end all it could've been."

It will be the fourth race of a disrupted campaign for You Wear It Well. The seven-year-old had been set to run in a similar contest at Sandown last month before it was cancelled, then finished second to Marie's Rock in the Warfield Mares' Hurdle, which was run eight days later than planned after Ascot's Clarence House Chase card was frozen off.

Snowden added: "It's been quite frustrating with the weather, but nobody can help that and it's definitely something that cannot be controlled by the sport.

"Sandown was lost, then Lingfield, then Ascot before it was rescheduled at Doncaster, so it's great there's been swift action. She'll head on up there and I hope she'll run a cracking race."

You Wear It Well is 25-1 to pick up a second Cheltenham Festival win in the Mares' Hurdle and a breakthrough Grade 1 success, but Snowden could also enter last season's Mares' Novices' Hurdle winner in a handicap.

Snowden said: "We've been floating around the 140 mark for the majority of her career, but now she's been put up 4lb for finishing second last time. I'm half-thinking about the Coral Cup entry now, but we know she'll definitely be in strong contention for the Mares' Hurdle."

