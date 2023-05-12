'You want me to say King George, Arc and all that sort of thing - but all that's a long way away'

Sir Michael Stoute has said is "nearly there" as he builds up to his comeback run in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on May 25 after nearly a year on the sidelines.

Stoute was talking to the Racing Post for an exclusive interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reflected on the lifetime of achievement that recently saw him inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame, a recent visit from a very busy King Charles, and his hopes for another big year from last year's Derby winner.

Desert Crown provided Stoute with a sixth victory in the Epsom Classic under his newest ally in the saddle, Richard Kingscote, but subsequently sustained a minor injury that nonetheless ruled him out for the rest of 2022.

Sir Michael Stoute after Desert Crown's win in the Derby last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We just decided we wouldn't rush him back to squeeze in a race or two in the autumn," said Stoute. "The owner was in complete agreement to give him a chance, not hurry him, and he's nearly there now, a very good-looking horse, beautifully made.

“We hope to run him in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes and he's in strong work now because his race is just around the corner."

Beyond Sandown, Stoute is reluctant to commit to any firm plans with the son of Nathaniel – and nor is he losing sleep over what the year might have in store for him.

"You want me to say King George, Arc and all that sort of thing," he said, "but all that's a long way away. We're going to Sandown and we'll plan from there. We don't have to set a programme up for him before we've got him back on the track.

"He gets a mile and a half, he's won a Dante, so he can go ten or 12 [furlongs], but we'll set him off over ten and we'll go from the race. So there we are. It's up to him now.

“You don't have too many Derby winners staying on at four, so everybody wants to see them come out and be champions, and we'll soon find out, but I don't lie awake at night fretting about him. What would be the point?"

Read more from Sir Michael Stoute in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday. Click to sign up.

Read these next:

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.