'You still get those nerves because you want everything to go right' - Nick Scholfield to saddle first runners at Newbury

Multiple Grade 1-winning jockey Nick Scholfield is both excited and nervous as he enters the next stage of his career with his first two runners as a trainer at Newbury on Thursday.

Scholfield, who announced his retirement from the saddle in April , acquired Felstead Court Stables in Lambourn – the former base of Amo Racing – over the summer and will be represented by St Irene and St Aurelia at the Berkshire track's first jumps meeting of the season.

It is a different kind of feeling for Scholfield, whose final ride came on board Monbeg Genius in last season's Grand National, but he is relishing the chance of stepping into uncharted waters.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it. It's obviously competitive racing at Newbury, as you'd expect with it being their first jumps meeting and nice ground, but we also have plenty of runners on Friday and into next week so it's all systems go.

"You still get those nerves because you want everything to go right, and you want the horses to come back in one piece. As a jockey, you're thinking more about positions in the race, but as a trainer I want them to come back safe and sound first. After that, we'll find our way and hopefully it gets easier as we go along."



Scholfield has praised the support he has received since moving to Lambourn, and said: "Everyone has been very welcoming, and I have to thank the owners who have horses with me because I've not had a runner yet. The Jockey Club gallops have been superb and we've been very happy since we've been here, and I feel very fortunate."

St Irene won one of her four starts in bumpers and will be Scholfield's first runner as she makes her debut over hurdles in the 14-runner 2m½f mares' novice (2.15 ).

"We think she has a good chance," the trainer said. "I've no qualms that she's got to improve throughout the season, but it'll be good to get a run into her and see where we are with her.

"It's a competitive race, but hopefully she jumps well. It's her first time over hurdles and she didn't run in a point-to-point, but I was keen to run her on nice ground and over two miles. We'll go there and it's exciting that she's our first runner."

St Aurelia is a half-sister to St Irene and makes her rules debut in the concluding bumper (4.00 ), and Scholfield added: "We like her at home and she's shown us all the right signs, but she's only been on the grass once and it'll be her first day at school.

"She's only a four-year-old, but I'm pleased to get her out on the track as she seems ready for a run. It's a long season for her, though, and I'm sure she'll improve."

