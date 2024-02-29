'You need a big enough winner to get noticed' - conditional Luke Scott primed for Morebattle ride at Kelso

Conditional jockey Luke Scott is relishing the opportunity of riding what would be the biggest winner of his career should Rewired complete a hat-trick in Saturday’s bet365 Morebattle Hurdle .

Scott steered Rewired to a successful seasonal debut at Doncaster in December before comfortably following up off a 5lb higher mark at Taunton last time.

Rewired has provided Scott with his most wins under rules, having scored on four occasions under the 21-year-old since he turned conditional to join Richard Newland’s yard in August 2022.

Scott said: “You need a big enough winner to get noticed. Everybody says it, but you need a good horse and if he could win then that would be pretty special.

"I’ve ridden Rewired seven times and only been out of the first two on him once. He’s run 14 times and never been out of the first four for us. He’s so consistent, which last year was a bit annoying because he never got dropped.

“He had a long break and he just seems to have strengthened up over the summer. The first run wasn’t a great race this season, but he still beat a last-time-out winner. I was a bit taken aback by his last run as I thought it was a really competitive handicap and he went and did it easily in the end.

“I barely had to give him a squeeze and he destroyed them so hopefully, if he can improve again, he should be thereabouts.”

Rewired is a 12-1 chance with the race’s sponsor for the £120,000 handicap, which has attracted a full field of 18 including last year's winner Benson and the Nicky Henderson-trained favourite Under Control.

Scott added: “It’s obviously a big step up in grade and he’s climbed up the weights but he’s well entitled to. I don’t think it’s as competitive as it has been in previous years with Benson, who won it last year, as topweight and I'd be disappointed if he wasn’t there at the finish.”

Scott, who had stints with Olly Murphy and Tom Weston during his time as an amateur, is in contention to win the Racing Excellence 's conditional jockeys' training series.

He said: “I’m trying to win that series. I’m joint-top with Dylan Johnston and there are a couple of races to go.”

bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 Kelso, Saturday)

bet365: 11-4 Under Control, 5 Black Hawk Eagle, 8 Salsada, Skycutter, 10 Bingoo, 11 Benson, 12 Rewired, 16 bar

