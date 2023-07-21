Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'You must have a variety of trainers' - RSA chair says reduction in number of licensed operators is affecting ownership

Owners are increasingly drawn to a smaller group of trainers when engaging with racing
Owners are increasingly drawn to a smaller group of trainers when engaging with racingCredit: Edward Whitaker

The drop in trainer numbers in Britain could lead to a decline in those opting to get involved in ownership, according to the chairman of the umbrella group representing many of the sport’s leading syndicates.

Dan Abraham, who heads the Racehorse Syndicates Association and operates Foxtrot Racing, said racing’s focus on top yards meant prospective owners were increasingly being directed to the same trainers. 

On Thursday, the Racing Post revealed data from the Thoroughbred Group that showed the number of licensed trainers in Britain has fallen by 17 per cent in the last decade and runners were increasingly concentrated with a smaller group of trainers

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 19:13, 21 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain