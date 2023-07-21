'You must have a variety of trainers' - RSA chair says reduction in number of licensed operators is affecting ownership

The drop in trainer numbers in Britain could lead to a decline in those opting to get involved in ownership, according to the chairman of the umbrella group representing many of the sport’s leading syndicates.

Dan Abraham, who heads the Racehorse Syndicates Association and operates Foxtrot Racing, said racing’s focus on top yards meant prospective owners were increasingly being directed to the same trainers.

On Thursday, the Racing Post revealed data from the Thoroughbred Group that showed the number of licensed trainers in Britain has fallen by 17 per cent in the last decade and runners were increasingly concentrated with a smaller group of trainers