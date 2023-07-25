'You don't appreciate how quick he is' - Westover camp poised to give green light for King George at Ascot

Saturday's fascinating King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40) could be bolstered by the presence of Westover, once connections have satisfied themselves all is well after his final piece of work on Tuesday.

Juddmonte's son of Frankel would be heading to Ascot three weeks on from setting a record time in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, a performance racing manager Barry Mahon found even more impressive in retrospect.

Final discussions will take place on Wednesday with Ralph Beckett and the family of the late Juddmonte founder, Khalid Abdullah, but Mahon believes the four-year-old will get the go-ahead once he is given the all-clear by his trainer.