From a bug in the yard to unbeatable - which trainer has landed five in row?

What a way to return to form. Jimmy Moffatt went from worrying about the health of his string to celebrating a perfect five out of five over the weekend.

He had gone nearly a fortnight without a runner when he took three horses to Hexham on Friday, having had a bug swirling round his Cartmel yard.

But fitness concerns went out of the window as Lunar Discovery , Great Pepper and One Mill Harbour each came out on top. And stablemates Secret Secret and Union Avenue maintained the trainer's 100 per cent start to November by winning at Kelso on Saturday.

"I thought going to Hexham on Friday we had three good chances and the horses at Kelso had been working well," Moffatt said on Sunday. "You always hope things will work out like that but they don't often do.

"I've got a great team and everybody in the yard had a big grin on their face this morning. The awful weather has made it a testing time and this was a timely reminder that they're doing things right."

Reflecting on the yard's quiet spell, the trainer said: "We've had a little bit of a bug swirling round the yard in the last month. Things weren't quite right, one or two were coughing.

"We're on the back of it now. We scoped all these horses before declarations last week just to make sure they were all right as I was worried about them but they'd been in a different area of the yard."

All five winners were ridden by Charlotte Jones and Moffatt was full of praise for his stable jockey's effort on Lunar Discovery in a mares' novice hurdle at Hexham, which kicked off the five-timer.

"She was tremendous as Plan A and Plan B didn't work," the trainer said. "The mare didn't jump a twig, she'd done loads of schooling but she forgot everything she'd learned and it looked race gone after jumping three.

"Charlotte just had to get her round. But she worked her way into it and scythed through going up the hill – it was a brilliant ride."

Moffatt sent out a personal best 24 winners last season and hopes to build on his total of 14 in 2023-24, although he does not have anything entered over the coming days.

"Four of the five winners were bought for the winter and we have more of those horses than we did in the past so I hope they will go on," he said.

