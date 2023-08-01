York option for unbeaten St Leger favourite and Royal Ascot winner Gregory

St Leger favourite Gregory could reappear at York's Ebor festival, with the Great Voltigeur Stakes among races under consideration for the Queen’s Vase winner.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt was being aimed at Tuesday’s Goodwood Cup but the ease in the ground led to him missing the race, with owners Wathnan Racing running Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami instead.

The unbeaten Gregory made most to justify evens favouritism under Frankie Dettori in the 1m6f event at Royal Ascot in June, having won on his debut at Haydock in April and landed the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood the following month. Gregory recorded the highest Racing Post Rating in the Queen's Vase in the last decade, with his rating 2lb higher than subsequent Irish Derby winner Santiago in 2020.