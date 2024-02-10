Yellow rain warning a 'cause for concern' in advance of Exeter's Premier meeting on Sunday

Exeter officials received an unwelcome surprise on Saturday when forecasters issued a yellow rain warning from 6pm onwards ahead of its Premier meeting on Sunday.

The going was officially heavy on Saturday after the track received 38mm of rain in the preceding three days, but when clerk of the course Daniel Cooper walked the track he found no standing water and was able to issue a summary to the effect that he could foresee no issues in terms of racing going ahead.

However, an update two hours later means he may yet be forced to call an inspection on Sunday morning.

Cooper said on Sunday afternoon: "We're perfectly fine today and we'd be calling this heavy. We're 100 per cent raceable with no standing water, but the overnight yellow warning is cause for concern. If we did get a lot of rain we could potentially be looking at a morning inspection.

"I'm staying here overnight and, if I see the rain come, we'll announce an inspection. But at this stage it's a case of saying we're perfectly fine, we just don't want a lot more rain."

Cooper added: "When I walked the course at 8.30 this morning I was comfortable and the update came at 10.30. It's not really what you want to be seeing pre-raceday at all."

