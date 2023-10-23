Yarmouth faces inspection on Tuesday with up to 15mm of rain forecast overnight

Yarmouth's meeting on Tuesday is subject to a 7.30am inspection on raceday morning due to the threat of further rain.

The ground for the track's final fixture of the season is described as heavy and with anywhere between 6-15mm of rain forecast overnight, officials have decided to call an inspection.

Speaking on Monday morning, clerk of the course Richard Aldous said: "We're currently raceable but we've called a precautionary inspection on the variable forecast for tonight. If we get the lower end we will probably race, but if we get the top end one never knows."

Yarmouth will be looking to avoid becoming the latest victim of the weather after Monday's fixture at Pontefract was cancelled on Sunday due to waterlogging.

It comes after meetings at Stratford and Market Rasen did not take place on Saturday, while scheduled cards at Southwell on Monday and Worcester on Wednesday have been called off due to flooding.

Pontefract was due to stage a seven-race card featuring the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes but the track was hit with 90mm of rain since Wednesday as Storm Babet battered Britain this week, leaving standing water on parts of the track. It was the track's final fixture of the season.

Read more . . .

Scott Dixon hails mammoth effort to move 40 horses from flooded Southwell yard after Storm Babet

Floods sink Southwell and Worcester as Storm Babet puts both courses under water

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.