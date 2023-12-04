Melting snow and more heavy rain puts further fixtures in doubt this week with inspections set for Tuesday

The combination of melting snow from the weekend and persistent heavy rain has placed further fixtures in doubt this week, with the prospect of no jump racing for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Southwell , forced to cancel Sunday's jumpers' bumpers card after being hit by three inches of snow, has called a 7.30am inspection for its jumps meeting on turf on a day the schedule is completed by all-weather cards at Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

The amount of further rain at the Nottinghamshire course, left flooded by Storm Babet in October, is set to be the deciding factor in whether the meeting joins Monday's lost fixtures at Plumpton and Ayr.

Clerk of the course David Attwood said on Monday: "All the snow we had on Saturday evening has melted, but we've had 15mm of rain on top of that overnight and the track is just about raceable at heavy, soft in places.

"We're forecast further rain in the day, potentially 10mm, which could cause us some problems, so we're going to monitor and have an inspection in the morning. We'll see how the course takes it."

Leicester will inspect at 8am on Tuesday for its meeting on Thursday after areas of the course were waterlogged on Monday.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: "We're going to have a look in the morning to see how things have settled down as we had another tricky night. We had the snow problem yesterday [Sunday] and then the thaw with nearly an inch of rain on top of that.

"The local brook, which goes through the racecourse, burst its banks, so that ended up flooding. It's one thing after another."

Wincanton has called an 8am raceday inspection on Thursday with standing water reported on the course on Monday morning and further heavy rain forecast.

Daniel Cooper: "It's in a poor state now with standing water in significant areas"

With a mixed outlook for the next couple of days, clerk of the course Daniel Cooper has decided to put back the decision as late as possible.

"It was difficult and the reason it's so late is because Tuesday and Wednesday morning are dry and it generally takes 12 hours to improve, and I feel it will be a case of us being raceable on Wednesday," he said.

"It's in a poor state now with standing water in significant areas and I'd suggest it's going to improve by Wednesday lunchtime and then deteriorate Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the forecast for rainfall looks quite significant."

Cooper is also clerk of the course at Exeter and the wet weather in the south-west could pose a problem for Friday's fixture.

"We're monitoring it closely and it would be a case of watch this space for that as well," he added.

There was better news for Wednesday's meeting at Haydock where the course was described as fit to race on Monday morning.

The track is free of frost and snow and the going is heavy for the six-race fixture, featuring the 3m1½f veterans' handicap chase (3.30 ).

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said on Monday: "We've done much better than anticipated as we're fit to race today. I thought it would take longer to come out of the ground but it got milder yesterday [Sunday]. Today is wet but the next two days are bleak but not wet. No doubt it will be testing ground, but we're good to go."

