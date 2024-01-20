Winter Million jumps fixtures to be moved to Windsor from next year
Arena Racing Company (ARC) announced on Saturday that the two valuable Winter Million jumps fixtures will be staged at Windsor in 2025.
Under its new title of the Berkshire Winter Million Weekend, Windsor will team up with Ascot to provide three consecutive days of top-class jumps action, with over £1.2 million in prize-money on offer.
The highlights include the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase on Ascot's Saturday card, which had been run on the all-weather course on the Flat when held at Lingfield, while the Fleur de Lys Chase is the feature on Sunday.
Managing Director of ARC’s Racing Division, Mark Spincer, said, “We were delighted to announce the return of jump racing to Royal Windsor last year, and to make this further announcement regarding the Berkshire Winter Million Weekend.
"We hope that, alongside the fantastic day’s racing at Ascot Racecourse, the three days will be a hugely exciting one for racing fans to look forward to in the New Year.”
It was announced last July that Windsor would host jump racing for the first time since 1988, with the track holding its first meeting on December 15, 2024.
- 'It's all about the Mares' Hurdle with her' - Love Envoi switched to Unibet Hurdle on Trials day after missing Lingfield
- Scotland comes to Newmarket as hundreds turn out for funeral of popular stalls handler Neil McIlwraith
- Lingfield to inspect again on Sunday morning for Winter Million fixture but hopes high with frost disappearing; Fakenham cancelled
- Clarence House rescheduled for Cheltenham next Saturday - but Willie Mullins ace El Fabiolo to stay at home
- Saffie Osborne ends 'frustrating' time on sidelines due to knee injury with comeback ride at Wolverhampton on Saturday
