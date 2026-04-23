'Willie will have to go to a place he hasn't gone before' - Dan Skelton sets new target in title defence as he eyes £5 million mark

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Dan Skelton is determined to end his outstanding season by breaking through the £5 million prize-money barrier – and Britain's champion jumps trainer warned Willie Mullins and other rivals he wants to set the bar even higher in his title defence.

After being denied by Mullins for the last two seasons, Skelton will claim the trophy at Sandown on Saturday having already shattered the prize-money record when he reached £4m last month. The trainer, who has saddled a winner at every British jumps track this season following his Perth victory this week, is just under £100,000 shy of the £5m mark.

Skelton is not resting on his laurels, with Celebration Chase-bound Thistle Ask one of five to take on Jonbon, and the high-class Kabral Du Mathan in the Select Hurdle among his Sandown battalion.

He said: "It's the type of thing that motivates a team like you wouldn't believe. It's another target, another thing to push for. Everyone this morning is delighted that we've got Perth done, but now it's right, let's get to £5m.

"All the staff want to do it, and the owners. I set the target for £4m this season and put things in place to make it happen, as then I thought I could be champion trainer. But then the interest in it triples and quadruples with a wave of support.

"I think the £5m is proof that everyone has stepped up. Of course I want it, but you get to the point where others nearly want it more!"

Skelton has already revealed he wants to try to beat Martin Pipe's record of 243 winners in a British jumps season, and will ensure his team does not take its foot off the gas.

Speaking in a press call organised by Great British Racing, he said: "I'll try to aim for £4m in prize-money again, because that feels like a good defensive number for a championship.

"It means the likes of Willie have to go to a place they haven't gone before – I find myself here because he pushed us into that position. We had to set something that was above what he'd done, because if not, I'd have just been a follow-up all my life."

Tristan Durrell: is this season's conditional jockeys' champion Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There will be additional celebrations for Team Skelton at Sandown when Tristan Durrell picks up the conditional jockeys' championship trophy.

Durrell has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, in which he won the Coral Gold Cup on Panic Attack and landed his first Grade 1 triumph on Mirabad in the Maghull Novices' Chase.

Forty-six of his 47 winners in his title charge came for Skelton and he said: "Dan and Harry inspire me every day. Dan's a very clever man and is driven. I try to take a leaf out of his book, as it's amazing what he's achieved.

"Harry's the same. If I've got something wrong in a race, he'd be the first to say come to the house and watch it back, in order to help me not do it again.

"I'm lucky because a lot of people in my position wouldn't get that help. It's all quite surreal. It's taken time and hard work, but you've got to keep improving and I'm proud they're supporting me."

Winning the conditionals' title is extra special for Durrell, who joined Skelton's yard as a 16-year-old.

"I've never worked anywhere else," he said. "We're a close-knit team. Harry's just as delighted to see me do as well as himself, because it's all about the yard thriving as well as our own careers.

"I was at the bottom of the pile when I came here and had to work my way up. Dan works so hard himself and, if you work hard, he'll give you the opportunities."

Read more . . .

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