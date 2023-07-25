William Hill's owner appoints 'energetic and inspiring leader' as new chief executive

William Hill's parent company 888 has named Per Widerström as its new chief executive following a turbulent period for the betting and gaming operator.

888 has been without a permanent chief executive since the abrupt departure of Itai Pazner in January and an unsuccessful attempt by an investment group to install former GVC Holdings boss Kenny Alexander into the position caused further upheaval.

Widerström, who will take up his new position in October, has more than 17 years' experience in the industry and was most recently chief executive of European gambling operator Fortuna Entertainment Group.

Lord Mendelsohn, who had been executive chair of 888 after Pazner left the company, will return to being a non-executive chair when Widerström joins the group.

Mendelsohn said the 888 board had unanimously agreed that Widerström was the "clear standout candidate".

"Per has extensive experience in both public and private companies, and a long track record with a proven ability to execute value creation plans," Mendelsohn said. "As well as being an energetic and inspiring leader, Per brings nearly two decades of highly relevant industry expertise into the role.

"He has a strong and proven track record of driving growth and delivering transformation programmes at multiple leading online gaming businesses, and the board is very pleased to appoint someone with the skillset to deliver our objective to become a much stronger international multi-brand operator, leveraging our technology and data capabilities to drive an acceleration in growth.

"Per not only understands the power and exciting potential of the business, but the board is also very pleased with his strong record and reputation on governance and compliance."

Compliance remains an important issue for 888 as in March William Hill was hit with a record £19.2 million penalty from the Gambling Commission over social responsibility and AML failures that took place before 888 completed its acquisition of the bookmaker last July.

Widerström said he was honoured to take on the role of chief executive.

He added: "Following 888's combination with William Hill, the group has a world-class portfolio of betting and gaming brands, an outstanding technology platform, and an exceptional team. Together these attributes mean it is exceptionally well positioned to become a clear global industry leader.

"It is incredibly exciting to be joining at such a key moment in the group's long-term development. 888 has a clear and attractive opportunity ahead of it and I am very much looking forward to getting started and working with the rest of the team to build on the strong progress already made and achieve the group's full and very exciting potential."

This month 888 revealed it was the subject of a licence review by the Gambling Commission following the purchase of a stake in the company by FS Gaming Investments, the group which includes Alexander.

Other gambling industry figures involved in FS Gaming include Lee Feldman, the former chairman of GVC - now Entain - and Stephen Morana, a former GVC board member and chief financial officer of Betfair.

FS Gaming had pushed the 888 board to appoint Feldman as chair, Alexander as chief executive and Morana as chief financial officer.

However, 888 contacted the Gambling Commission in relation to FS Gaming's stake in the company and was told the industry regulator had concerns regarding an HMRC investigation into GVC's former Turkish operation, "covering the time the individuals proposed to the board by FS Gaming were in senior leadership positions at GVC".

888's share price was up by around four per cent to 109.6p on Tuesday morning following the news of Widerström's appointment.

David Brohan, gaming and leisure analyst at stockbrokers Goodbody, said of Widerström: "Overall, this looks like a strong appointment for 888 given the wealth of experience he possesses across multiple online gambling companies."

