Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

William Hill to remove best odds guaranteed promotion on horseracing next month - where does the offer remain?

William Hill: will no longer offer best odds guaranteed on horseracing from December 12
William Hill: will no longer offer best odds guaranteed on horseracing from December 12Credit: John Grossick Racing

William Hill will become the latest bookmaker to remove their best odds guaranteed promotion on horseracing next month.

The 888-owned firm will withdraw the offer from December 12, following the lead of Betfair Sportsbook, who scrapped their best odds guaranteed concession last month.

The best odds guaranteed promotion with William Hill has been offered only on British meetings since September last year when the firm removed the same concession on Irish fixtures and UK and Irish greyhound races.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 17:45, 28 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain