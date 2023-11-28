William Hill to remove best odds guaranteed promotion on horseracing next month - where does the offer remain?

William Hill will become the latest bookmaker to remove their best odds guaranteed promotion on horseracing next month.

The 888-owned firm will withdraw the offer from December 12, following the lead of Betfair Sportsbook, who scrapped their best odds guaranteed concession last month.

The best odds guaranteed promotion with William Hill has been offered only on British meetings since September last year when the firm removed the same concession on Irish fixtures and UK and Irish greyhound races.