William Hill to offer new £500,000 bonus for any winner of three designated Grand National trials who follow up at Aintree

A new £500,000 bonus has been introduced for connections of any horse who wins one of three designated Grand National trials this season before going on to triumph in the main event at Aintree in April.

Backed by William Hill, the 'Half A Mill' series bonus races are the Becher Chase over the National fences on December 6, the Classic Chase at Warwick on January 10 and the Grand National Trial at Haydock on February 14.

The last horse to win one of these races, which are all sponsored this season by William Hill, and go on to score in the Grand National in the same season was One For Arthur, who landed the Classic Chase and the famous race at Aintree in 2017. The bonus amount matches the first place prize-money won by Nick Rockett in this year's contest.

Mark Howarth, William Hill’s director of racing, said: “The Grand National has a special place in the British sporting calendar and we're excited to further elevate the build-up, and to encourage as many Grand National hopes to run in some very recognised trials for the world’s greatest race.

“This injection is a real incentive for connections as they plot their route to Grand National glory and we can’t wait to celebrate and follow those who take on this challenge.”

William Hill: sponsor the three designated trials in the bonus initiative Credit: John Grossick Racing

Alongside establishing the £500,000 bonus, William Hill have become an official betting partner of the Jockey Club, the owner of Aintree, Warwick and Haydock.

Dickon White, Jockey Club north west regional director, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting William Hill with this fantastic initiative in the build-up to the Randox Grand National. It will generate real excitement throughout the season and we hope to incentivise some of the leading Grand National contenders to try out their credentials in one of the three qualifying races.

“William Hill have been a long-term supporter of the Jockey Club and we are pleased to add them to our suite of official betting partners. This new partnership and bonus incentive highlight the ongoing commitment and investment into British racing from William Hill.”

