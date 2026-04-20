William Hill owner Evoke in talks over £225 million takeover

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William Hill's embattled owner Evoke has confirmed it is in talks with Greek lottery and gambling operator Bally's Intralot over a potential £225 million takeover of the company.

The announcement on Monday morning came following media speculation over the weekend and resulted in Evoke's share price ending the day more than four per cent higher at 40.45p.

Evoke said that the offer was at a price of 50 pence per share and expected to comprise an all-share combination with a partial cash alternative.

In its own announcement, Bally's Intralot said it believed that a combination with Evoke "would have the potential to deliver substantial strategic and operational synergies, including enhanced scale, an expanded geographic footprint and opportunities for cost efficiencies".

Chief executive Robeson Reeves said: "We have built a business with a margin profile that stands out in this industry. Evoke has the scale.

"We see a compelling opportunity to bring our operating model to a significantly larger business, and the potential to transform its financial performance through massive synergies that we are uniquely positioned to deliver. This is an opportunity we are pursuing with conviction."

Evoke was formed when what was then 888 Holdings completed the £2 billion acquisition of William Hill's UK business from Caesars Entertainment in 2022 and is saddled with considerable debt as a result, amounting to around £1.8bn at the end of June last year.

Reeves addressed the Evoke deal and Bally's Intralot's financial position when speaking to analysts later in the day.

He said: "Our commitment to our stakeholders does not change. We will protect the interests of our shareholders, our bond holders and our other stakeholders. Any transaction we pursue will be consistent with our stated financial policy goals."

Evoke, which also includes the 888 and Mr Green brands, has been carrying out a strategic review following the budget last November, which hit online gaming operators with a near doubling of remote gaming duty to 40 per cent.

Evoke have announced the closure of around 200 betting shops Credit: David Dew (racingpost.com/photos)

Although the tax rises spared betting shops, Evoke this month announced it is set to close around 200 shops from May onwards, blaming the financial blow from the budget as one of the main factors behind the decision.

Any acquisition would mean Bally's Intralot moving into betting shops for the first time, and Reeves pointed out in the analyst call that Flutter Entertainment and Entain both had high street bookmakers.

He said: "I think it's important to have presence in retail, I think it's a good business. I think it needs to work very much hand in hand with online, so you need to make sure that your customers, if possible, can be fluid between both online and retail as best as possible."

Bally's Intralot has until 5pm on May 18 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Evoke or not.

David Brohan, gaming and leisure analyst for stockbrokers Goodbody, said the announcement was "no surprise" given recent speculation.

He said: "Bally’s Intralot has a podium position in the UK iGaming market, and we view this possible deal as a smart move from them against the backdrop of a more challenging operating environment post the UK tax rises."

Athens-listed Bally's Intralot was created last autumn when Intralot acquired the international digital gaming arm of US gambling giant Bally's in a deal worth €2.7bn. Bally's also became the majority shareholder in Intralot after the deal was completed.

Bally's Intralot also announced its full-year results for 2025 on Monday, with group revenue of €518 million up nearly 35 per cent thanks to last autumn's acquisition.

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