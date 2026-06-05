William Hill owner Evoke agrees to £243 million takeover by Bally's Intralot

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The Greek lottery and gambling operator Bally's Intralot has reached an agreement to takeover William Hill's parent company Evoke in a deal worth approximately £243 million.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Evoke said it recommended an all-share acquisition of the company by Bally’s Intralot.

Evoke announced in April that it was in talks with the Athens-listed operator over an offer. The initial deadline of May 18 for Bally's Intralot to make a firm offer or walk away from the deal was extended by three weeks.

Evoke, which also includes the 888 and Mr Green brands, was formed when what was then called 888 Holdings completed the £2 billion purchase of William Hill's UK business from Caesars Entertainment in 2022.

That deal meant it was burdened with considerable debt, with the company's annual report published in April reporting it to amount to about £1.86bn at the end of last year.

Evoke's chairman Mark Summerfield said: "Following the announcement of the strategic review in December 2025, we have been resolutely focused on how best to maximise value for our shareholders in light of the significant UK duty changes and the constraints posed by the Evoke Group's existing capital structure.

"Having considered a range of options I am delighted to announce the acquisition by Bally's Intralot and believe the agreed terms represent the most attractive and deliverable outcome for Evoke shareholders.

"I'm confident Bally's Intralot will be a strong and supportive owner of the business, and together with the more sustainable capital structure, the combination offers the best route to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and broader stakeholders."

William Hill's parent company will be been taken over by Bally's Intralot Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

The Bally's Intralot offer values Evoke at 52 pence per share, and additional terms include an all-share structure and a partial cash alternative.

Reports last weekend suggested private equity giant TPG Credit was being lined up to help finance the takeover, and it was confirmed in the release that it, alongside Oaktree and OHA, had committed approximately £889m to support the deal and refinance Evoke's existing debt.

Bally's Intralot chairman Soo Kim added: "We are excited about the opportunity to bring Intralot and Evoke together to create a leading, diversified European gaming champion with greater scale, resilience and operational capability.

"Underpinned by the combination of Evoke's iconic brands of incredible heritage, such as William Hill and 888, with Bally's Intralot's best-in-class technology and data capabilities, highly executable synergies and the ability to invest our substantial free cash flow in growth markets – we are confident that the enlarged group will not just be stronger than before, but stronger than ever."

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