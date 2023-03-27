William Haggas on track for Lincoln double bid but well-fancied Cambridgeshire winner could miss out

Ante-post favourite Al Mubhir was part of 69 confirmations for Saturday's Lincoln () but last season's Cambridgeshire winner Majestic is not guaranteed a run.

William Haggas, trainer of Al Mubhir, completed the first leg of the Lincoln double when Lattam stormed home to win the Irish Lincolnshire on Saturday, and bids for a famous double.

Last seen winning a competitive handicap at Haydock in October, Al Mubhir remains unexposed and is set to carry 9st 2lb in Saturday's £77,310 contest.

However, connections of Majestic – a general 10-1 shot – will need a slice of good fortune with the five-year-old number 27 on the list in a race that has a maximum field of 22.

Majestic provided Mick Channon with his final big-race winner when he won the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket in September and his son Jack was hoping he could be a

He still needs five horses to come out to make the cut, despite the likes of Muraad, Great Max, Magical Morning and ante-post fancy Akhu Najla coming out at the five-day stage.

Simon and Ed Crisford enjoyed their best season as a partnership in 2022 and after a successful winter campaign at Meydan with Dubai World Cup runner-up Algiers, they will be looking to Awaal to kick off their British season in style.

He won two of his four starts in his debut season, easily landing a Redcar handicap on his final run of the year. He has been gelded over the winter and given his Redcar win came on heavy ground, connections will be pleased by a wet forecast.

George Boughey also enjoyed a productive winter in the Middle East with Al Dasim, and Baradar, who made a winning debut for the stable over seven furlongs at Doncaster in November, is another prominent figure in the ante-post market.

Previously trained by Johnny Murtagh, he was targeted at the likes of the Buckingham Palace Stakes and the Ahonoora Handicap at Galway last summer, and Boughey will hope he can do some damage despite his reassessed mark.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

bet365: 7-2 Al Mubhir, 11-2 Awaal, 9 Baradar, 10 Wanees, Jimi Hendrix, 12 Atrium, Majestic, 14 Montassib, 16 Bopedro, Saga, Migration, 20 bar

Read these next:

(£)

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.