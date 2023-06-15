Racing Post logo
'It's a blow but that's racing' - Sean Levey philosophical as jockey loses Isaac Shelby ride to William Buick

Marhaba Ya Sanafi (near side): mows down Isaac Shelby in the French 2,000 Guineas
Isaac Shelby and Sean Levey (left) go down in a tight finish to the French 2,000 Guineas

Sean Levey's loss is William Buick's gain after Isaac Shelby's new owners Wathnan Racing snapped up the champion jockey for Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Isaac Shelby was a narrow runner-up in last month's French 2,000 Guineas on his first start for the Qatar-based operation, who bought the Brian Meenhan-trained colt from Manton Thoroughbreds.

Levey has partnered Isaac Shelby in all five of his starts, including when winning the Greenham Stakes in April and last year's Superlative Stakes in the famous Sangster silks, and was philosophical about the change in riding arrangement.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 19:00, 15 June 2023
