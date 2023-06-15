'It's a blow but that's racing' - Sean Levey philosophical as jockey loses Isaac Shelby ride to William Buick

Sean Levey's loss is William Buick's gain after Isaac Shelby's new owners Wathnan Racing snapped up the champion jockey for Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Isaac Shelby was a narrow runner-up in last month's French 2,000 Guineas on his first start for the Qatar-based operation, who bought the Brian Meenhan-trained colt from Manton Thoroughbreds.

Levey has partnered Isaac Shelby in all five of his starts, including when winning the Greenham Stakes in April and last year's Superlative Stakes in the famous Sangster silks, and was philosophical about the change in riding arrangement.