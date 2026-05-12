Will Aidan O'Brien's British Classic trials domination roll on to York? Here's what the trends say for the Dante meeting

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aidan O'Brien has dominated the Derby and Oaks trials in Britain this year, taking the three at Chester's May meeting as well as the Lingfield Oaks Trial.

However, could this change at the Dante meeting? We've taken a look at how Ballydoyle has fared in York's two key Classic trials in recent years. Not only that, but we've also assessed how strong they – and any remaining British trials – have been for the Derby and Oaks picture.

Ballydoyle's Dante ( 4.05 ) dilemma

While O'Brien has dominated the Chester Vase, with 12 wins this century, including the last two runnings, he has done anything but in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes, which is run on Thursday.

Not since 2010 has the race gone to Ballydoyle, when Cape Blanco beat that year's Derby hero, Workforce. Cape Blanco went on to enjoy his own Classic glory in the Irish Derby.

The closest O'Brien has come to winning it since then was a year later with Seville, while his runners in the last two runnings have failed to hit the frame. The Lion In Winter was only sixth as the odds-on favourite in 2025 – a year in which the trainer landed seven Epsom Classic trials.

O'Brien has four entered in the race, but revealed his York representative to the Racing Post.

He said: "I think we'll run the Ballysax winner [Christmas Day ] in the Dante and the Justify filly [Moments Of Joy ] in the Musidora, while the plan is to run both The Lion In Winter and Expanded in the Lockinge at Newbury."

And what about the Dante as a Derby trial?

The Dante's Group 2 status makes it Britain's most prestigious recognised Derby trial, but it has produced only one winner of the Epsom Classic in the last decade. That honour belongs to Desert Crown, who did the double in 2022.

Four other Derby winners this century have landed the Dante on their previous start: North Light (2004), Motivator (2005), Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).

Desert Crown (left): was a brilliant winner of the 2022 Dante Stakes before following up in the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

Some of the Dante's recent winners have also run fine races in defeat in the Derby. Roaring Lion was third at Epsom in 2017 before becoming a multiple Group 1 winner, while Hurricane Lane filled that spot in 2021 prior to winning the Irish Derby and St Leger.

The performances of those horses reflect how the Dante is a major pointer beyond the Derby. Economics won the Dante in 2024 before landing that year's Irish Champion Stakes, while future Group 1 winners White Birch, Continuous, Too Darn Hot, Benbatl and Crystal Ocean were all beaten in it in the last ten years.

Is the Musidora Stakes ( 4.05 ) now the key Oaks trial?

Wednesday's Tattersalls-backed contest shares that honour with last week's Cheshire Oaks, as they have both produced two Oaks winners in the last decade.

While last year's winner Minnie Hauk emerged from Chester, the Musidora has produced two of the last five Oaks heroines, Snowfall and Soul Sister doing the double in 2021 and 2023.

It has also favoured O'Brien as a Classic trial more than the Dante. Snowfall burst onto the scene before sweeping up the Oaks, Irish Oaks, and Yorkshire Oaks in a tremendous campaign.

Ballydoyle took the race last year with Whirl, who was beaten only a neck in the Oaks before striking at Group 1 level in the Pretty Polly Stakes and Nassau Stakes.

Soul Sister took the Musidora for John and Thady Gosden before providing Frankie Dettori with his final British Classic success at Epsom.

Are there any other British trials after York to note?

While they may not have the same bearing as the Chester, Lingfield, Leopardstown or York trials, Newbury's Fillies' Trial (1.25 ) on Saturday, as well as the Height Of Fashion and Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood this month, can throw springers into the Oaks and Derby picture.

The last Oaks winner to come from the Fillies' Trial was Dancing Rain in 2011, who was runner-up at Newbury before going a place better at Epsom. It does produce other Classic winners, though, with 2018 Irish Oaks winner Sea Of Class and 2023 Prix de Diane heroine Nashwa, who was third at Epsom, on its roll of honour.

Dancing Rain: beaten in Newbury's Fillies' Trial before winning the Oaks in 2011 Credit: Ed Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It has thrown up stars later in the season and beyond, too, The 2024 Arc winner Bluestocking was beaten at Newbury by multiple Group 1 scorer Warm Heart in 2023.

Goodwood's trials have had less effect on Epsom's Classic picture. The last horse to do the Height Of Fashion and Oaks double was Snow Fairy 16 years ago.

It is 47 years since Troy landed the Cocked Hat and followed up in the Derby, although Khalifa Sat (2020) and Storm The Stars (2015) both hit the frame at Epsom at double-figure odds.

Read more:

Trial season is at its height - how has Pierre Bonnard's defeat affected our rankings with the Dante on the horizon?

'The Derby looks like an open race' - James J Braddock downs odds-on Pierre Bonnard in thriller to earn Epsom shot

The Derby is next for Benvenuto Cellini - but I've never been more certain he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner