- More
New superpower ready to strike - why two Bahraini princes are all over the Cambridgeshire meeting
This week marks the first outing for ownership venture Victorious Forever at a major European fixture since the entity was created last month by two Bahraini princes, with multiple runners set to compete for the outfit at Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Last month, brothers Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa, 38, and Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa, 36, united their Victorious Racing and KHK Racing ownerships with the ambition of using their combined firepower to compete in more prestigious races across the globe.
Why is this weekend a significant one?
The brothers gained their first major success together on Sunday when Caballo De Mar landed the fledgling operation the Group 3 Deutsches St Leger at Dortmund in Germany. Now they could be represented by the likes of Phantom Flight and Isle Of Jura at Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire meeting.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'Bad draw' non-runner sparks rare use of BHA rule – but what does it mean for punters?
- Report claims authorities have 'big questions' to answer over ease of access to gambling black market
- Teenage jockey riding high again after knocking front teeth out in schooling accident
- 'She's the best filly I've had' - Richard Hughes eyes second Group 1 of the year in Newmarket's Cheveley Park
- ‘He could have won by 25 lengths’ - Group 3 winner more than just a Hobby horse as owner-breeder chases Middle Park success
- 'Bad draw' non-runner sparks rare use of BHA rule – but what does it mean for punters?
- Report claims authorities have 'big questions' to answer over ease of access to gambling black market
- Teenage jockey riding high again after knocking front teeth out in schooling accident
- 'She's the best filly I've had' - Richard Hughes eyes second Group 1 of the year in Newmarket's Cheveley Park
- ‘He could have won by 25 lengths’ - Group 3 winner more than just a Hobby horse as owner-breeder chases Middle Park success