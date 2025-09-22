New superpower ready to strike - why two Bahraini princes are all over the Cambridgeshire meeting

This week marks the first outing for ownership venture Victorious Forever at a major European fixture since the entity was created last month by two Bahraini princes, with multiple runners set to compete for the outfit at Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Last month, brothers Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa, 38, and Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa, 36, united their Victorious Racing and KHK Racing ownerships with the ambition of using their combined firepower to compete in more prestigious races across the globe.

Why is this weekend a significant one?

The brothers gained their first major success together on Sunday when Caballo De Mar landed the fledgling operation the Group 3 Deutsches St Leger at Dortmund in Germany. Now they could be represented by the likes of Phantom Flight and Isle Of Jura at Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire meeting.