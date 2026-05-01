‘Why go to France?’ - Frankie Dettori’s words of wisdom that gave Hugo Palmer his career-defining moment

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Hugo Palmer has revealed that a piece of advice from Frankie Dettori led to the “defining moment” of his career when forcing him to change course with his brilliant winner of the 2016 2,000 Guineas, Galileo Gold.

"The original plan was to go to France," Palmer said in a major interview for the Racing Post in Sunday’s newspaper. "He worked at the Craven meeting and I said to Frankie, 'Will he be competitive in the French Guineas?' Frankie said, 'Why go to France? This horse will win any Guineas I've ever ridden in.' Which, if you think about it, includes Frankel's Guineas, which is a big thing to say.

"From that moment on, we grew in confidence, and he was an exceptional work horse. He never left anything behind; he'd win a gallop by ten to 12 lengths and he'd have to do a couple of circles at the top to pull him up. He loved his work; he loved showing off how good he was.

Striking gold: Frankie Dettori can afford to showboat as he guides Galileo Gold to victory in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Getty Images

"The noises coming out of Ballydoyle weren't very positive for Air Force Blue either. A friend of mine recently said to me that, with Aidan, you don't know where the smoke ends and the mirrors begin. There had been a lot of chat about Air Force Blue being the best horse they'd had, so good they weren't going to run another horse, but they declared two and Air Force Blue had a tongue-tie, so I knew something wasn't right. Charlie Appleby's yard in 2016 wasn't the stable they've since become, so perhaps we had the right horse at the right time.”

Even so, Palmer admits that he wasn’t necessarily thinking Galileo Gold would actually win the Guineas, which he went on to do by a length and a half from Massaat before landing the St James’s Palace Stakes.

"It's easy to let the passage of time cloud what I actually felt,” he added, “but at the time I thought we were a place chance. I knew we had him very, very well, but I couldn't actually believe we'd win. He needed to improve a stone. I remember talking to Ed Walker on the morning of the race and wishing each other luck and just saying, 'How cool is this?' He'd won the Craven with Stormy Antarctic and we're great friends and were still early in our career, so even the chance to have runners in the Guineas was incredible. The whole thing was a dream come true really. It was the defining moment of my career."

Read more from Hugo Palmer in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday.

Read more:

2026 Betfred 2,000 Guineas tips: runners, riders, odds and verdict

'She is all class' - why this horse can win the 2,000 or 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

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